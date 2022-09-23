Estonia terminates mission in the area taken over by the Wagner mercenaries

The introduction of Russian mercenaries, who have already been associated with war crimes in several countries, has caused the Malian government increasing problems internationally.

For example, two weeks ago Bamako rejected a UN report, according to which the Russians organized a major bloodbath just a few months after arriving in Mali. According to the UN, the incident took place on April 19 this year, when Mali's own troops and foreign forces, whose name was not directly disclosed by the world organization, killed 50 people and detained 200 in a village in the Hombor region.

At the same time, the departure from Mali of the French and the countries that served with them in the combat mission does not mean that Barkhane has finished its operations. Although Mali was the hub until now, Barkhane officially covers four more Sahel countries – Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

After Mali demanded that the French would leave, Burkina Faso and Niger have been discussed as a possible new Barkhane center. So far, however, Paris has not reached an agreement with either of them. Estonia, which was the first country to join Barkhane at the invitation of France, has remained on hold.

Increasing participation in Mozambique