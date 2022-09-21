Reform Party’s popularity declining: no more «Kaja effect» or low wage earners’ support

So why is it that EKRE support has decreased among the younger people and people without children? Helme replied that people who are no longer helped by slogans have turned to their party. The party simply does not address yet those young and childless people who, for example, receive support from their parents or still live with their parents; all this would reach them with a small delay. “But basically, all those people who have to cope from payday to payday have no one else to look to but our political party,” Helme assured and cited as an example how the other political parties keep saying that, despite the difficulties, we should continue with the green transition.

Will EKRE reach the same popularity level as the Reform Party in a month and a half? “We were the most popular political party in Estonia for four months since September of last year. The way it happened was that we had very high support and the Reform Party fell with a crash, fell from 30 percent to 20 percent. Fell through the glass floor they thought was our glass ceiling. The dynamics of the first place always depend on one doing well and the other doing badly. Would we get to 30 percent? I would not be so bold right now,” answered Helme. He explained that the most important thing for the party right now is to keep those people who have already reached EKRE. “Unless the Reform Party falls significantly, we still have a long way to go to reach 30 percent,” Helme added.