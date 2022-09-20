Russian students in Narva: returning home is tantamount to suicide

Alidibirov came to study in Estonia from Chechnya. He remembers well the war in his homeland and its consequences. “I remember how as children we heard the sound of helicopters and ran to hide because shooting could start at any moment. Therefore, I share the concerns of the Ukrainians, I am against the war and the people who started it,” he said.

As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, Alidibirov thought about what he could do for the Ukrainian people. He helped Ukrainian war refugees prepare applications to support them with psychological help. “But since Estonia decided to deport me, I can no longer help anyone, but now I have to think about where to go myself,” the young man said.

To leave, to get married or to appeal for asylum?

Alidibirov says that he was essentially left homeless in his new situation because he has no money to travel to another country. “Returning to Russia would be tantamount to suicide for me. This [decree] is a clear example of how such [political] decisions hurt everyone and everything,” he added.