Ambassador Heusgen doesn't want to offer podium for Putinist propaganda

Coming back to German foreign policy. And what is being done differently now if we compare it to the times before 24th of February? How strong starch has been that strong has been the change.

There has been a change. We have over the years neglected our obligation to reach the 2% goal set by NATO with regard to defense spending. The Chancellor is now committed to adhere to this. We have started a lot of military programs. We have stopped Northstream 2. We are committed to the sanctions against Russia. So this has changed.

Photo: Mihkel Maripuu

We are delivering weapons to Ukraine, something that was totally excluded by the government until even when we held the Munich Security Conference a few days before Putin started the war. So there is a change.

But, of course, as I said earlier, for many Germans their beliefs, all what they thought about relations with Russia fell apart. And it's not easy to actually follow through. So there is still some hesitation. But when you look at the opinion polls, sometimes the population is ahead of politicians, they clearly see that this breach of civilization has to be answered. And Germany is committed to this.