The Riigikogu will scrutinize the voting right of Russian citizens

Karilaid reasoned that depriving a foreigner who is not a citizen of a European Union member state of the right to vote at the so-called communal level is contrary to the constitution, which does not allow anyone's fundamental rights to be arbitrarily restricted without a compelling reason, not to mention depriving whole groups of people of their fundamental rights. “I cannot imagine legally compelling reasons why, for example, a Slovenian living in the same rural settlement can elect his representative to the council, but, for example, a Serb living next door in the same building does not have this right,” he said. “In my opinion, the rule of law cannot afford such approach.”

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party faction, Indrek Saar, also referred to accordance with the constitution regarding the bill initiated by Isamaa. “In this context, we certainly do not support unconstitutional action,” he said. Last week, Saar promised to discuss with his party colleagues what position they will adopt regarding the bill.

According to Seeder, Isamaa members repeatedly raised the issue of revoking the aliens’ voting right during the coalition negotiations, but the Social Democrats had resolutely opposed it.