President Zelenskyi’s close advisor: Attacking Crimea is a key issue for Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak (50) is a Ukrainian journalist, a politician and an advisor of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

He was a member of the Ukrainian delegation during peace negotiations with Russia in spring 2022.

Podolyak has lived in Belarus and graduated from the Medical Institute of Minsk.

In 2004, when Podolyak worked in Belarus as deputy editor-in-chief of the opposition publication Vremya, the local authorities accused him of subversive activities and he was deported from Belarus.

In April 2020, Podolyak became the advisor of the presidential chief of staff and manager of crisis situations. Podolyak is a direct advisor of the president and manages the information traffic of the office. Podolyak instructs the Ukrainian cabinet ministers before their public addresses so that their messages would coincide with those of the president.