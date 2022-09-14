Cans become smaller, price goes up: covert price rise in Estonia’s shops

Roomet Sõrmus, chairman of the board of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, also talks about the magic of the unit price. “In the current economic situation, the unit price of a product is a not insignificant matter in competition; which is why manufacturers have to bring smaller packages to the market as well. When choosing food in the store, it is wise to look at the price per kilogram or liter instead of the unit price of the product, because that way you can get a much better idea of ​​how much the product actually costs, and it gives you a better chance to compare it with other similar products,” Sõrmus recommended. According to him, the rule of thumb is that the kilogram price of a small package is higher, but the opposite might also be true. “On the other hand, smaller packaging sometimes helps to reduce general waste of food, which is quite a big problem in Estonia."