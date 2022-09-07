Trucker’s appeal brought supporters of the Russian army to court

“Section 911 of the Penal Code came in force on May 8, 2022. Since the Penal Code does not have retroactive effect, it is possible to process only the acts committed after the amended law came into force. It is therefore understandable that there cannot be many such court rulings,” explained Markus Kärner, Deputy Secretary General for Criminal Policy of the Ministry of Justice.

The law defines the crime as follows:

„Joining of foreign armed forces or other armed entities participating in a foreign act of aggression, participating in the commission or preparation of a foreign act of aggression, or knowingly supporting a foreign act of aggression, including financing, if the act does not contain the necessary elements of an offence provided for in § 91 of this Code,

is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

The same act, if committed by a legal person, is punishable by a pecuniary punishment.“