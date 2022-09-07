Estonia’s embassy in Moscow is prepared for possible provocations

According to Reinsalu, there are currently no problems with the security of the Moscow embassy despite the threats of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Reinsalu said that the ministry constantly conducts threat analyzes for all our embassies, including the one in Moscow. He added that if there is a threat to our diplomatic mission, additional measures will be taken.
The host country bears the responsibility
The minister of foreign affairs pointed out that according to the Vienna Convention, the responsibility for the security of the embassy rests with the host country, and just as we ensure the security of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, the Russians must ensure the security of our embassy in Moscow.
Margus Laidre, Estonian Ambassador to Russia, said that they have received threats by e-mail, but at the same time confirmed that the situation in Moscow is under control and the embassy is working as usual. In addition to the threats, an effigy was brought to the main entrance of the consulate on Monday – a large rock with a blue-black-white flag painted on it and a noose tied around it.
According to the ambassador, there is currently no such situation in Moscow as during the “bronze night”. He explained that, in addition to Estonia's own police guard, the embassy has a guard provided by Russia, and in connection with the recent rhetorical statements, the Russian police had stationed an additional patrol on the consulate side of the building, so the stone incident was quickly responded to.