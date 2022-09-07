Estonia’s embassy in Moscow is prepared for possible provocations

Urmas Paet, who was the minister of foreign affairs in 2007 and is now a member of the European Parliament, stated that there were attempts to present the attack on Estonia’s Moscow embassy as the will of the Russian people. He recalled that the main support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could provide to its embassy was constant phone calls to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. “I repeatedly told Lavrov to stop, and the answer was always that this is the will of the people and they cannot do anything. In fact, it was just necessary to agree on what time they would give the order for the rebels to withdraw.”

Own security service

According to former police chief Raivo Aeg, Estonia fortunately had its own security officers at the embassy back in 2007. Years before, there had been only security guards hired from Moscow, whose reliability was close to zero. The situation changed only when Karin Jaani became the ambassador. “I was the head of the security police at the time when Jaani turned to us with a request that the embassy should be provided with police guard, and a security police team was sent to the Moscow embassy,” said Aeg. In his opinion, it was very useful in 2007: namely, our police officers were in contact with the Russian policemen detailed to secure the embassy, and reminded the Russians of their responsibilities. According to him, the commotion took place mainly around the embassy, ​​but no direct damage was caused and no one broke in.