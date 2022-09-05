Stalnukhin: I was holding myself back

Stalnukhin made his statement regarding the relocation of the Red monuments. “I know only one force which wants to take down everything dedicated to the liberator soldiers – these are the fascists, they are undisguised Nazis. And these [monuments] were taken down,” Stalnukhin said on video. “Regardless of what they call themselves: democrats, liberals, reformists, right-wing – whatever. For me, they are now ordinary fascists. They fight against those who fought against Nazism. And we all still have to get used to the idea that we live in a country where the official ideology is pro-Nazi ideology."

Not apologizing for his words

“Regarding emotionality: believe me, I was holding myself back as much as I could and exactly as most people from Narva are doing now,” Stalnukhin explained to Postimees last night. Over the last two days, he has received nearly ten hate letters and the same number of support letters in Estonian. He explained that when talking about the official ideology, he was referring to the government, not the Estonian people, but it seemed to him that linking the ideology to the rulers rather than the people is self-evident.