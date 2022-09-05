Stalnukhin: I was holding myself back

For Stalnukhin himself, the election has little meaning. “For example, in 2015 I wanted to quit politics and I did not conduct an active election campaign, leaving the decision to the voters. No calendars, no pens with name and number, no personal propaganda events, no personal advertising in the media. More or less the same thing happened in 2019. I thought that if the party and the people of East Viru want to see me in the Riigikogu, I will continue working. If “no”, then it is no tragedy,” explained Stalnukhin.
“Yana Toom's opinion stems from her way of thinking and cannot be different; she judges people based on her lack of morality. Not that I have anything against it, it's just that all people are different and I understand that, but she doesn't,” Stalnukhin said.
Michal: many Centrists still think of themselves as the Russian warship
Reformist MP Kristen Michal said that such videos and messages from well-known people serve as ammunition for the Kremlin in the information war. “Mikhail Stalnuhhin, as well as Filipp Loss (artistic director of the Russian Theater - ed.) produce the necessary ammunition for those whose work and passion is to see Estonia once again as a part of the Russian state.”
According to Michal, Estonia supports Ukraine because we know that every shot fired at the Russian tanks in Ukraine’s war of independence is a shot in defense of the free world, including ourselves. “Ukraine is the frontline and Estonia, like Europe and the USA, are its supporters. The views of the Stalnukhins and the Losses are, of course, diametrically opposed to this attitude. They would probably want what is happening in Ukraine to be an internal matter of the Russian state, and the Soviet tank to be in Tallinn’s Freedom Square; then their souls would not be offended.”