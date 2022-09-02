Officials disguised their arbitrary action with lies

Sibul says that this means all citizens of third countries. “Residents of the Russian Federation, Belarusians and, for example, Ethiopians. Of course, I objected when, under the slogan of helping Ukrainians, they wanted to let into Estonia everyone who wanted to come.”

According to Veldre's idea, it would be possible to later set restrictions for some countries in the implementing regulation if so desired.

“If the law formulates a principle very broadly, which is later restricted in a regulation, this implementation act may turn out to be illegal,” Kranich emphasized. In addition, the bill would also have contradicted the public opinion.

According to Helen Trelin, advisor of the department of health system development, the ministry made a conscious choice after a discussion with legal experts. Ukraine was not mentioned in the bill for two reasons: the concept of “temporary protection” does not fit into the healthcare framework law, and in addition, this status could be applied for by citizens of other countries who would be discriminated against in this case.