Officials disguised their arbitrary action with lies

- Estonia has a great need for trained nurses.
- Officials planned to allow the entry of all nurses from abroad.
- Politicians rejected the plan of the Ministry of Social Affairs.
The proposal for faster employment of Ukrainian doctors and nurses was rejected at the latest sitting of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee. Officials described the extension of special treatment to all citizens of third countries a political decision but the politicians viewed it as the officials’ exceeding of their powers or an insidious ploy to postpone the decision at least until the autumn. There is a shortage of four hundred nurses in Estonia and the war refugees from Ukraine were viewed as an opportunity to overcome it. Although the main wave of refugees arrived already half a year ago and the most active newcomers have already learned some Estonian, they will not get a work permit anytime soon.