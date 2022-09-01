Schools for Ukrainian children were completed in three months

Ukrainian schools may have to be established in other cities as well
According to Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research, the idea of the Freedom School was born in the ministry when it was realized that the biggest problem in Tallinn is finding places for students in the junior high school.
“Studying at the high school is voluntary, therefore the local government has no obligation to offer school places in this age group,” she explains. “We saw that this is where the state should come to the rescue, and in addition to 7th to 9th grades. I can talk more about the state Freedom School, which has classic problems. It is difficult to find Estonian-speaking teachers, we have enough Ukrainian teachers. We have promised the city of Tallinn that we will not attract teachers from other schools in the city, and we have not done so. They have come from outside Tallinn and from other specialties.”
Vinter-Nemvalts stated that, in addition to the shortage of teachers, another concern is that as many as 54 percent of the children and youths who arrived from Ukraine have not yet been registered in any educational institution. The Ministry has tried to reach the Ukrainian parents through different ways and tell them that even if there is a plan to go back, they should still register their children in educational institutions.
“Some of them rely on distance learning from Ukraine but our schools will not be able to support the pupils leaning this way,” she explains. “People may want to go back, but if they no longer have a home in Ukraine, they may stay here for years. During September, many children who are currently still missing from the school system may arrive in the Ukrainian schools. So we have realized that we may need to create similar schools in other municipalities.”