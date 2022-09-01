Schools for Ukrainian children were completed in three months

The headmistress says that she has no idea of what to fear because creating this kind of school involves too many different nuances. “Teachers, pupils, teaching aids, the school must be furnished – what should I fear the most? For example, we do not have study aids yet, we are still assembling them. Estonian language textbooks have been ordered. We have asked the ministry whether there will be textbooks in Ukrainian, but have not yet received the answer. If we have to make copies, we will”

Riding therapist becomes teacher of Estonian

Ene Kont graduated from Tallinn University, specializing in preschool pedagogy and psychology, and worked in a kindergarten and a school. But life presented other challenges. “In 2003 the Estonian Equestrian Federation organized training in horse riding therapy in cooperation with the Finnish state and the University of Tartu, and now I have been involved in it for 17 years. I do not really give up my job, I continue to work with some children in the evenings,” says Kont, who arrived at the Räägu Street school already in the spring after Myalitsina's encouraging TV interview.