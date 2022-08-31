Social Insurance Board threatens to deprive hundreds of Ukrainian refugees of shelter

In March, when the refugees were moved from the temporary accommodation in a cruise ship and hotels to the Kopli and Mäepealse buildings, these were offered as a permanent residence for the Ukrainians and the rundown apartments were repaired with the help of volunteers and fitted with furniture.
“We recognize the contribution of volunteers who have helped the people to settle down. The state can compensate for their costs which have been agreed in advance,” Ivanov noted.
Neither the volunteers nor the Ukrainians could reckon with such coordination when they were moved into the buildings. “People were placed in empty apartments where there were no kitchen utensils, no furniture, no bedding. It was necessary to act right away because there were young children there, and no one had time to coordinate,” recalled volunteer Inessa Josing.
Finding large apartments is an impossible mission
Inessa Josing, volunteer
Many of the Mäepealse residents go to work. The ones staying at home are the elderly, families with many children or with young children who have no kindergarten place; plus some other exceptions.
I have helped the Ukrainians find apartments. You can find apartments for a small family. But finding a home for a family of six or seven is an impossible mission. Such large apartments are rare and if you do find one, the rent is high. But a large family does not mean more working people, but on the contrary: small children and the elderly who do not work. But the children go to school, some for the second year. I support a six-member family where the only wage-earner is the oldest daughter who works as a dishwasher; otherwise they would not be able to meet the costs.
Many Ukrainians receive a minimum wage, 4.50 euros per hour. It was promised to increase the wage to 6 euros per hour after the probation period and this is a big deal for them. They look forward to this moment. Why cannot they place the recently arriving refugees into temporary dwellings across the country? It would be easier for them because they are not yet linked to their workplaces and schools and have not contributed to improving and furnishing their apartments.