Social Insurance Board threatens to deprive hundreds of Ukrainian refugees of shelter

“Unfortunately, the initial plan according to which the houses in Kopli and Mäepealse will become long-term accommodation, where people can pay rent and utility costs, did not materialize,” explained Vadim Ivanov, SKA's head of crisis management and operations. "Regrettably, previous decisions must be reviewed in the light of new circumstances during a crisis and the situation must be handled as flexibly as possible. Thus the original plan had to be abandoned, and therefore the Mäepealse and Kopli houses are places for short-term accommodation.”

The refugees have been able to use this accommodation for free since they moved in, but not due to their unwillingness or inability to pay, but because of the Estonian laws.

According to Signe Riisalo, the Minister of Social Protection, the existing law does not allow requesting people in short-term accommodation to pay for utility costs. “Cooperating with the Ministry of the Interior we are preparing a law amendment so that the refugees with income could compensate for the costs of the state-provided accommodation,” Riisalo said.