Lawyer: compensation for vaccine damage does not observe the principles of good faith or there is no real understanding of actual situations

According to Paluste, no decision has been reached in any compensation dispute so far, so the money has not actually been transferred either.

Such processes do take time. However, the patient can demand a higher compensation from the manufacturer than the Estonian law provides. One just has to prove the damage. The manufacturer of pharmaceuticals may also be more generous than the state because its reputation is at stake in the dispute, but its financial risk is compensated. In the end, all vaccine damages are paid for by the taxpayer.

Compensation has been paid on seven occasions

866,000 individuals have been vaccinated against the corona virus at least once; a total of two million doses of vaccine have been administered.

The Health Insurance Fund has received more than a thousand applications for the compensation of vaccine damage; approximately half of them have been reviewed.

Until now, some 500 applications have been reviewed; compensation has been paid in seven cases, i.e. it has been allocated to 1.5 percent of applicants.

So far only the lowest-rate or 2,000 euro compensations have been paid (the possible rates of compensation are 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 50,000 and 100,000 euros).

Up to one million euros have been allocated for the compensation of damage.