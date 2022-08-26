First Estonian volunteer in Ukraine was decorated for courage

“I can assure that all my Estonian comrades in the Ukrainian army are incredibly brave and skilled soldiers. And I am very happy that an Estonian soldier received such recognition,” said Barinov and added that he accepts the order given to him as Ukraine’s gratitude to all the Estonian volunteer soldiers who came to their aid. According to Postimees, 50–100 Estonians are fighting and working as instructors in Ukraine. Some of them have already returned home. For example, at least two other men from Estonia men are fighting in the same unit as Barinov.

According to Barinov, the war in Ukraine is waged in a different manner compared with what the highly experienced Western volunteers are used to. “However, our defense forces teach us to fight trench warfare against an enemy stronger than ourselves,” said the soldier with the call sign “Barin”. “Many American and Western European veterans who come to our foreign legion leave after a couple of weeks because they were not prepared for the fact that the opponent is likely to be stronger. But this (strength - ed.) is already starting to change in favor of Ukraine.”

First bombardment was terrifying