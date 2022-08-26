First Estonian volunteer in Ukraine was decorated for courage

Unless the Russian army is stopped in Ukraine, the war will expand to Europe, Barinov is certain. “To be honest, I prefer death to living under Russia’s control,” he said. “The experience of the Second World War makes it clear to me that this big hungry wolf will not be satisfied with just one sheep.”
According to Barinov, his unit mates recommended him for the award. He has not yet received the actual decoration. At first, there was a possibility that he would travel to Kyiv to receive the order on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, but in the harsh reality, the section commander Barinov had to go to the front with his unit to perform a combat mission.
“The order should be handed over by the president, but I am not sure whether I'll be able to get it from him personally, because I have a lot to do at the front. Maybe the commander will just bring it to me from Kyiv sometime,” Barinov guessed.
Before going to war in Ukraine, Barinov spent the last years abroad – in the United States and Australia. He most recently worked as a lifeguard in Australia. From there, he went straight to Ukraine in the spring.
Barinov's plan right now is to continue fighting for the freedom of Ukraine. “Life will show but I would like to see this thing through to the end (i.e. kick the Russian occupiers out of Ukraine - ed.) if I can contribute to it,” he said.