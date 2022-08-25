Another drunken driving case cost Indrek Tarand his job

Tarand, who was released from detention yesterday afternoon, was welcomed by photographers and journalists. However, seeing the photographers, the man in a bright orange jacket hid behind the corner and let the journalists standing behind the gate wait for him.
“I was taking some things from the car [Wednesday night] and never sat behind the steering wheel,” Tarand told the journalist and added that he had had no intention to drive the car at all. “I did not even plan to drive, I just needed to move it away from the wall,” Tarand said, lighting a cigarette. “I wasn't at the ministry, I came from Radisson, I had a meeting there, but I needed to take a few things with me from work at night. Now there is a procedure and... These things could have actually waited until the morning. But one wants to get it done immediately."
No one had driven to the detention center to pick Tarand up. “You came to pick me up, you will take me away,” he told the journalists with a smile.
Tarand admitted that apart from the drinks of the previous evening, he could have left omitted some other things in his life. However, he had only good memories of the night spent in the detention center. “Polite, clean, correct...” he mentioned and at the same time added that he would not go back there. “Are you kidding? Have you ever been arrested? I recommend avoiding it.”