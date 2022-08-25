Another drunken driving case cost Indrek Tarand his job

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said that he had learned of the incident with his subordinate Wednesday morning when he was informed by the ministry secretary general. “I have the single answer and a clear one: of course, the perpetrator of such act cannot continue in the service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, instead of Tarand, a diplomat currently assigned to the embassy will have to perform the duties of the chargé d’affaires,” the minister said. Reinsalu stated that now it is necessary to find a new candidate quickly and submit the official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus for approval in accordance with the rules of diplomatic relations.

A lengthy dinner

When asked why Tarand would be in the ministry at all at that time, the media advisor answered that the annual conference of heads of representations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is held from August 22 to 26. On Tuesday evening, a dinner-discussion was planned, which lasted from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. After the end of the official part, the participants of the discussion could continue their conversations. Thus, Tarand must have roamed around the ministry building for hours after the end of the event. The Elu24 photographer who photographed him at night said that when he arrived, the police car was already there and Tarand was talking to someone on the phone. The Dacia of the deputy head of the Minsk embassy was already in the parking lot by the ministry building; according to the photographer, no other cars could be seen in the parking lot.