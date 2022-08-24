Red monument in Riga is coming down despite opposition of some aggressive men

The completion date of the work is not known
“Seven proceedings have been initiated over the violation of drone flying regulations and two cases are being investigated,” Grāvīte continued. “The airspace surrounding the Victory Park is closed to unmanned aerial vehicles. The police will respond immediately to all attempts to fly a drone, and those who ignore the ban will be prosecuted.”
The police representative did not say how long the demolition work at Victory Park might last. She only stated that the police, together with other security agencies, will control the situation in the area as long as necessary.
According to the law adopted by the Latvian parliament, all monuments glorifying the Red authorities must be dismantled in the country by November 15 of this year.
Demolition of the Red monument in Riga
The Victory Park monument or officially the monument of the liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga of German Fascist invaders was erected in the Pārdaugava district of Latvia’s capital in 1985. The authors of the monument comprising a 79-meter obelisk and two groups of sculptures – a figure representing Motherland and three soldiers – are Ļevs Bukovskis and Aivars Gulbis.
The nationalist group Pērkoņkrusts organized a failed bombing of the monument in 1997. Two members of the group were killed in the explosion and six others were sentenced to prison for up to three years.