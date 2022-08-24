Red monument in Riga is coming down despite opposition of some aggressive men

The surprise of many Riga residents was boundless. A middle-aged woman asked the Postimees photographer, firsts addressing him in Latvian, whether all three soldiers in the sculpture group by the column would be taken down, and added earnestly that at least one statue could still be left standing. However, the heavy machinery involved in the demolition did not spare any of the soldier statues, and by yesterday afternoon only rubble remained.

Another older man thought that disagreements should be resolved through discussions. “Who was suddenly disturbed by this monument?” he asked. “It used to stand there and should have stayed. After all, this is the memory of our ancestors.”

The police are ready to react

The perimeter of the work area is surrounded by low metal fences, in front of which there are yellow tapes marking the zone restricted for movement of ​​pedestrians and cyclists. A number of curious onlookers had gathered behind the tapes. Several people took the opportunity to make final selfies with their smartphones against the background of the soon-to-be-falling pillar. Dozens of police cars with flashing beacons could be seen nearby.