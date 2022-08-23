According to the FSB, Dugina's killer fled to Estonia through the Pskov region

The Russian media began to spread information that Vovk is a member of the famous Azov regiment immediately after the publication of the FSB report.

In April of this year, the FSB published a list of military personnel serving in the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, in which Natalya Vovk is also mentioned, at that time under the name Natalya Shaban. In the FSB announcement on Monday, Shaban is brought as the last name of Natalya Vovk's daughter; the woman herself has since changed her last name. In the April notice of the FSB, it is stated that Natalya Shaban (Vovk), a member of the Azov Regiment, uses a Toyota Corolla with license plate AH7771IP. Today, the FSB announced that the woman used the same registration plate to drive from Russia to Estonia with a Mini Cooper.

Fighter of the Azov Regiment: this fake is funny

Vladislav Zhavoronok, a fighter of the Azov Regiment, said at a press conference held in Ukraine on Monday that he read the news linking Natalya Vovk to the blowing up of Darya Dugina, and that the news seemed funny to him.