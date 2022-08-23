According to the FSB, Dugina's killer fled to Estonia through the Pskov region

The daughter of Putin's ideologist was killed in a car bomb explosion on Friday
The bomb exploded in the Toyota Land Cruiser of Darya Dugina, born in 1992, in the evening of Friday, August 20, around 10 p.m. She was on her to the village of Bolshiye Vyzyomy, 40 kilometers from Moscow. Dugina died at the scene.
According to the Russian news agency TASS, the target could have been Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, ideologue and politician consulting President Vladimir Putin, who changed the vehicles at the last moment.
The daughter shared her father's views, promoting the ideology of the “Russian world” or Russki Mir and justifying the war against Ukraine.
An ominous posting by Russia's chief propagandist
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Russian propaganda channel RT, who is known for her statements justifying the war in Ukraine, published a posting with a threatening undertone on Monday after the FSB announcement, which could be read as a call to send Russian agents to Estonia to punish the alleged killer of Dugina.
“Dasha's killers are already in Estonia. Of course, Estonia will not extradite them. I think we have professionals who want to admire the towers around Tallinn,” Simonyan wrote on Twitter.