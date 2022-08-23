Mo, 29.08.2022
According to the FSB, Dugina's killer fled to Estonia through the Pskov region

Andres Einmann
, Eesti uudiste päevatoimetaja
Investigators working at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi in the Odintsovo urban district in Moscow region, Russia. In the evening of 20 August a Toyota Land Cruiser car blew up when the car was moving at full speed on a highway, and then burned. The driver Darya Dugina, the daughter of the philosopher Alexander Dugin, died on the spot.
Photo: RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE HANDOUT
  • According to the FSB, the killer fled to Estonia via the Pskov region on Sunday.
  • The Russian authorities have not contacted any Estonian authorities.
  • The Russian special service links the alleged killer to the Azov regiment.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the killer of Darya Dugina, the daughter of the Russian ideologist Alexander Dugin, escaped to Estonia through the Pskov region. The Police and Border Guard Board do not publish the data of border crossers based on accusations by the Russian special service.

On Monday afternoon, the Russian news agency TASS published a news report, referring to the FSB, in which it is claimed that Dugina was killed with a car bomb by the Ukrainian special services and that the specific perpetrator of the act, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, escaped to Estonia via Pskov.

The FSB announced that Vovk, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1979, came to Russia on July 23 with her daughter Sofia Shaban, born in 2010.

“On the day of the car bombing, Vovk and her daughter attended the literature and music festival “Tradition”, where Dugina participated as a guest of honor. After the bomb explosion, the woman and her daughter traveled to Estonia on August 21 through the Pskov region,” the FSB announced.

According to the report of the Russian special service, Vovk rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived in order to gather information about her movements and habits. She used a Mini Cooper car to follow Dugina.

In its report, the FSB also named the car number plates which Vovk allegedly used on her car – the vehicle entered Russia with the number Е982ХН DPR issued in the occupied Donetsk region, the car traveled in Moscow with the Kazakhstan number 172AJD02, and when leaving Russia the vehicle had the Ukrainian number AH7771IP.

The Russian media began to spread information that Vovk is a member of the famous Azov regiment immediately after the publication of the FSB report.

In April of this year, the FSB published a list of military personnel serving in the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, in which Natalya Vovk is also mentioned, at that time under the name Natalya Shaban. In the FSB announcement on Monday, Shaban is brought as the last name of Natalya Vovk's daughter; the woman herself has since changed her last name. In the April notice of the FSB, it is stated that Natalya Shaban (Vovk), a member of the Azov Regiment, uses a Toyota Corolla with license plate AH7771IP. Today, the FSB announced that the woman used the same registration plate to drive from Russia to Estonia with a Mini Cooper.

Fighter of the Azov Regiment: this fake is funny

Vladislav Zhavoronok, a fighter of the Azov Regiment, said at a press conference held in Ukraine on Monday that he read the news linking Natalya Vovk to the blowing up of Darya Dugina, and that the news seemed funny to him.

“Why funny? Because it seems to me that the FSB does not use the money paid to it efficiently because this fake looks very funny. Firstly, I do not know this girl personally, and secondly, the documents shown by the enemy are not those of a soldier of the Azov Regiment. Our uniform is field uniform only, therefore all our fighters wear only the field uniform in the photos. However, the woman depicted in the document is wearing the uniform of the National Guard. Her military ID states that she is a member of the unit number 3057. The Azov Regiment is a part of the unit number 3057, but not all soldiers of this unit are servicemen of the Azov Regiment,” said the regiment's soldier Zhavoronok with the call sign Wikipedia.

Russia has not sent any information to Estonia

Based on the FSB report, the Police and Border Guard Board does not consider it necessary to comment on whether this person arrived across the border from Russia to Estonia on Sunday.

“We can publish information about the people crossing the border only in cases provided for by the law, and the situation where the Russian special service accuses them of something over the mass media is not one of these cases,” said Ragne Keisk, the spokesperson of the Police and Border Guard Board.

She added that the Police and Border Guard Board have not received any official information or request from the Russian authorities on this subject.

The Ministry of the Interior gave essentially the same comment. Monika Viidul, head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of the Interior, said that the situation where the Russian special service accuses someone of something over a propaganda channel is not included in the cases provided for by the law, when information about the people crossing the border is made public.

While Russia's Federal Security Service FSB has claimed to the Russian media that the killer of Darya Dugina fled to Estonia via the Pskov region, they have not bothered to share the relevant information with the Estonian authorities. “The State Prosecutor's Office has not received any request or request from the Russian authorities on this issue,” the spokesperson of the State Prosecutor's Office confirmed to BNS on Monday evening.

The daughter of Putin's ideologist was killed in a car bomb explosion on Friday

The bomb exploded in the Toyota Land Cruiser of Darya Dugina, born in 1992, in the evening of Friday, August 20, around 10 p.m. She was on her to the village of Bolshiye Vyzyomy, 40 kilometers from Moscow. Dugina died at the scene.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the target could have been Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, ideologue and politician consulting President Vladimir Putin, who changed the vehicles at the last moment.

The daughter shared her father's views, promoting the ideology of the “Russian world” or Russki Mir and justifying the war against Ukraine.

An ominous posting by Russia's chief propagandist

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Russian propaganda channel RT, who is known for her statements justifying the war in Ukraine, published a posting with a threatening undertone on Monday after the FSB announcement, which could be read as a call to send Russian agents to Estonia to punish the alleged killer of Dugina.

“Dasha's killers are already in Estonia. Of course, Estonia will not extradite them. I think we have professionals who want to admire the towers around Tallinn,” Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

