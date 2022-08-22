«It makes sense to take time out» – construction projects are being frozen in Estonia

According to Kolsar, the ones who concluded the contracts before the beginning of the rampant price increase are in a particularly difficult situation: in case of these contracts, it is not point to mention making any profit. “For larger objects, a profit margin of three to five percent would be necessary. If prices rise by more than 20 percent, there is no point in talking about maintaining profitability. Rather, it is a question of who will survive and in which condition," Kolsar said.

Veiko Veskimäe, board member of the road construction company Verston, explained why everything seems to be all right now according to the numbers, but in reality, each road section being built is becoming ever shorter.

"The price increase affects everyone very much. In road construction, 85 percent of the orders are made by the state,” said Veskimäe and added that builders started asking the state for compensation for additional costs already in the early days of the war in Ukraine. As the war drove up prices, businesses said they could not meet their commitments with this budget – and that they were not to blame for the situation caused by the sanctions.

Meager compensation