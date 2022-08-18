Rising electricity price hits the enterprises hard

At the same time, it is hoped that the government will find a way to avoid major problems through support schemes.

“According to the new fixed-price electricity contract, our energy costs will increase by more than 100,000 euros per month in the autumn," said Ago Teder, head of the Estover dairy company. “This is a very big economic blow for us. Fortunately, the companies of the group do not use gas to a significant extent, and this price shock will largely pass us by.”

But Estover's production equipment run on electricity and the company is trying to pass some of the rising energy costs into sales prices, according to Teder. “As a result, the prices of products will rise by an average five percent in the autumn. Perhaps it would not seem that much to the consumers anymore, especially if you compare the price increase of food products due to the nearly 60 percent increase of raw milk price or the cost of packaging, which went up several times.”