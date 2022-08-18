The tank is gone but grudge remains

Whether Kalle will finally see the passing of the tank remains unclear. However, the man walking around in Narva with his tricolor catches the eye of the photographer of Postimees.
A promise to erect a new monument
As soon as the perimeter, which was closed during the relocation of the tank monument, is opened up to traffic again – this happens around half past three – cars begin rolling past. The people of Narva, who cared of the tank monument before and still do, seem clearly depressed.
Vitali, 48, who came with his friends to keep watch at the tank in his free time, but happened to stay at home with his family on Tuesday, says that what is happening makes him furious. At first he does not control his emotions, but his talk remains polite: one cannot hear a single insulting word or phrase which are common in the Russian language.
Calming down a bit, Vitali tells that he heard about the relocation of the tank early in the morning. “Four people were arrested here [at the monument],” he claims and adds that he can name all the men who were taken to the police station. “They were detained for 48 hours. It doesn't fit in my head, I cannot understand. I am an Estonian citizen and I have good feelings about the state of Estonia. I have many friends among Estonians, I visit them in Tallinn, but I do not understand why this discrimination against people is going on here. What is it good for?” he asks.