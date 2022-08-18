The tank is gone but grudge remains

Alyosha should be removed as well

Kalle admits that he actually tried to get closer to the scene, but noticed a police dog while walking along the river bank towards the forest. The prospect that the latter might sink its teeth into his leg did not seem very attractive, so Kalle dropped the plan and came out of the bush to wait by the highway.

“I planned to come [to Narva] already yesterday. All the Red monuments matter to me; I went to the bronze soldier as well,” he says. “It is nothing but a symbol of the damned war,” he argues. Kalle claims that the Symbols Act provides no place for Soviet red stars and other similar stuff. “It cannot be! I wanted to put the Estonian flag instead of the star,” he notes and regrets that his undertaking failed. However, Kalle admits that he is happy that the square was already cleared in the morning. “I hope that the place under the tank will be cleared as well. In exactly the same way, Alyosha (nickname for the bronze soldier) should be taken away from its current location,” he remarks and suggests to go and view the state of the grave of the former Estonian politician and general Johannes Kert. “There is only one bouquet of flowers and a pile of sand. At the same time, Alyosha has been buried under carnations.”