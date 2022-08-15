Russian students nearing graduation were granted ome relief

Albina Abzalova, who is studying political science at the University of Tartu and should receive her diploma certifying her higher education in six months, also heard about the government's decision from Postimees. She remarked that that despite everything, it would not significantly improve her mood. «These are not sanctions against the [Russian] government, but against individuals. The students studying here are not affected much by what is happening,» said 33-year-old Abzalova. «What future plans can I make? Certainly not in Estonia. Thank you for giving me time to study here for at least one year. However, in the grand scheme of things, this is not very helpful, because how can you find employment in this situation? I do not think anything will change in the future,» she said.