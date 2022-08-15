A nearly four-meter sunflower decorates a garden in Jõgeva

Vare said that these are the first sunflowers that she has grown on her own, but of course she has other plants in the garden, albeit much smaller ones. «I grew the plants in pots in the greenhouse, and in the middle of May the plants were about half a meter tall.»

According to her, the sunflower, which has grown surprisingly tall, started gaining height when it rained. «Apparently it was well watered. It grew by itself, the sunflower has not received any fertilizer, Vare explained.