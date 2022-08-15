How they wanted to hand over Estonia’s LNG terminal to the Russians

Alexela’s and Elering’s tense negotiations for the construction of the berthing pier at the top of the Pakri peninsula seemed to have reached a dead end by May 6. However, a few days later, on May 11, it was announced that an agreement had been reached.
EKRE had unexpectedly intervened already a few weeks earlier and started lobbying for the Paldiski Northern Port with its shady background. The chairman of the party, Martin Helme, defended the idea of bringing the tanker to the Northern Port in the ETV program «First Studio», while EKRE MP Peeter Ernits did the same in the Riigikogu.
On May 13, the Chairman of the supervisory board of Paldiski Sadamad AS (Paldiski Ports Ltd), Aleksei Mürisep, sent a letter to the state authorities in which he listed the arguments why the tanker should be brought to the Northern Port, where suitable quay and conditions already exist.
Rollercoaster background
As the Russian-Ukrainian war escalated, the Northern Port gained free access to media as it mediated transport of imported luxury cars from Estonia to Russia despite the sanctions.
However, the entire history of the port, which several Paldiski city officials explained Postimees, is quite colorful.
When the city of Paldiski was finally transferred to Estonia after the departure of the Russian forces in 1994 and came under the control of the Ministry of Defense, the basin of the Northern Port were full of sunken Russian torpedo boats. The Soviet army needed it for the protection of the Southern Port. In case of an attack against Paldiski from the Gulf of Finland, the torpedo boats of the Northern Port were supposed to detain the enemy so as to ensure safe departure of submarines from the Southern Harbor. For this purpose, a «back door» was prepared in the strait between the Pakri islands and the Kurkse coast in the form of a deep trench. In 1996, it claimed the lives of Estonian servicemen who drowned there during a training exercise.