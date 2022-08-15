How they wanted to hand over Estonia’s LNG terminal to the Russians

Alexela’s and Elering’s tense negotiations for the construction of the berthing pier at the top of the Pakri peninsula seemed to have reached a dead end by May 6. However, a few days later, on May 11, it was announced that an agreement had been reached.

EKRE had unexpectedly intervened already a few weeks earlier and started lobbying for the Paldiski Northern Port with its shady background. The chairman of the party, Martin Helme, defended the idea of ​​bringing the tanker to the Northern Port in the ETV program «First Studio», while EKRE MP Peeter Ernits did the same in the Riigikogu.

On May 13, the Chairman of the supervisory board of Paldiski Sadamad AS (Paldiski Ports Ltd), Aleksei Mürisep, sent a letter to the state authorities in which he listed the arguments why the tanker should be brought to the Northern Port, where suitable quay and conditions already exist.

Rollercoaster background

As the Russian-Ukrainian war escalated, the Northern Port gained free access to media as it mediated transport of imported luxury cars from Estonia to Russia despite the sanctions.

However, the entire history of the port, which several Paldiski city officials explained Postimees, is quite colorful.