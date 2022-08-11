Estonia will no longer participate in the cooperation format of Central and Eastern Europe and China.
Estonia leaves China's European 16+1 cooperation format
Estonia decided it would no longer participate in the cooperation platform between Central and Eastern European countries and China. Estonia will continue to work towards constructive and pragmatic relations with China, which includes advancing EU-China relations in line with the rules-based international order and values such as human rights.
Estonia participated in the cooperation format of Central and Eastern Europe and China from 2012.
Estonia has not attended any of the meetings of the format after the summit last February.