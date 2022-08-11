Honorary Consul of Estonia in Mozambique: Estonian companies could benefit from Africa's rapid development

Companies from neighboring South Africa have been operating in the gas fields of the southern part of Mozambique for twenty years. However, two new projects are being completed in the deposits discovered in the northern part of the country. Italy's ENI operates at sea, and according to Dai, it will take a few months until the first shipment from there reaches the market. In the coming year, the global market will start to feel the impact of Mozambique gas. The French energy company Total is working on the second project. This project is on land, which is more beneficial to the local community as a whole because it provides many jobs. Food is ordered from the locals, building materials are also bought from local companies. «Mozambique will be among the five largest producers of liquefied natural gas in the world,» Dai is convinced. This is important information for Europe, including Estonia, which is suffering from a lack of gas.