Honorary Consul of Estonia in Mozambique: Estonian companies could benefit from Africa's rapid development

«Africa is developing rapidly. What took twenty years in Europe and America, we have to do in five years,» says Dai in Swissôtel in rainy Tallinn on the last day of his stay in the city. He is visibly pleased that, in addition to the gathering of foreign representatives, he took a few extra days to learn about the companies here. Dai, who studied electrical engineering at Lund University in Sweden, is no stranger to Europe.
«Things move quickly with Estonian companies. People are specific and ready to act immediately,» he says, citing as an example that two technology companies were ready to start pilot projects with them soon. This speed proves that in today's world, no distance is too big or insurmountable. Technology is the most important and the main thing that Mozambique needs now, because without it, it cannot compete in the world. According to Dai, Estonia has excelled in the field of technology.
However, the relations are not one-sided and, according to him, both parties win in cooperation.
Mozambique is an agricultural country, and so far raw materials are mainly exported. For example, pineapples, avocados, coffee, nuts. But with direct investments, factories could be built that add value to this pineapple, and instead of one euro, a kilogram could be sold for five euros. «Estonian entrepreneurs have an opportunity here. And we are not only looking at Estonia, but the entire European market,» Dai confirms.