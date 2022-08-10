Food in Estonia sometimes more expensive than in Finland

However, oat milk, which has recently become very popular among Finns, costs over a euro more in Estonia than in Finland.

The price increase of potatoes has been drastic in both Finland and Estonia. In Finland, the price of potatoes has increased by 137 percent in a year, in Estonia by about 125 percent. While a two-kilogram bag of potatoes cost more than two and a half euros in Estonia, the price in Finnish stores was less than two euros. However, the early potatoes sold in bulk were cheaper in Selver, because one could get them for 0.49 euros per kilo. In the Finnish Prisma online store, the price of a kilogram of summer potatoes was 0.69 euros.

The other familiar products in the kitchen, such as pork and beef, cost approximately the same in Estonia and Finland. The price of fresh fish has risen by 77 percent in Estonia and 47 percent in Finland since May of last year, and thanks to this, salmon, for example, is currently being sold in the neighboring countries at quite similar prices.