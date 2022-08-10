Olerex customer service: clients are cheated and employees not cared about

Liina has been working at Olerex for almost five months, but she only recently received the employment contract at her request which she does not intend to sign it because there are some requirements she cannot observe.

«The contract stipulates that the operator is obliged to use the cash register only under his or her own name, but this is very confusing because there are three registers and four people in a shift,» she explained, and did not understand how this could be an obligation of a customer service worker.

The second point that Liina brought up concerns the length of shifts: 12-16 hours.

«If you sign this contract, you can live in Olerex. For example, at the end of July I had a 12-hour shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since the employee of the next shift did not show up for work, I was only able to be at home for two hours when I was called to work again for five hours. I got home at 2 o'clock in the morning,» she said. «As far as I know, no one there has received the incentive fee yet.»