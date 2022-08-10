Violations of public procurement surface by accident

According to Sterhof, as analysis to be completed by the end of August should provide an answer as to whether the law allows the volume of the Viljandi procurement contract to be increased; or whether a new procurement must be carried out and the old contract terminated; and what would be the consequences of the termination.

After the article was completed, Nele Labi, Deputy Secretary General for innovation and Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs, also sent a comment, recusing herself from the responsibility and obligation of supervision, although she represented one of the owners and a member of the supervisory board, whose task is to appoint the management board, to supervise it and to allocate funding to the institution by approving the budget, as well as to supervise its use..

«The tenders for the University of Tartu Hospital are carried out by the hospital itself, and the ministry cannot directly interfere with it. The Republic of Estonia, through the Ministry of Social Affairs, is one of the founders of the hospital, along with the city of Tartu and the University of Tartu. As the founder, the Republic of Estonia is represented in the supervisory board through three members, but the board's competence does not directly include the organization of procurements or their supervision, although it dies supervise the hospital's operations more generally. The competence of the supervisory board includes supervising the activities of the management board, which in turn must ensure control of appropriate use of the hospital's resources. Therefore, the Ministry of Social Affairs can intervene in the activities of the hospital through the supervisory board and the board intends to do so since the objections in the audit of the Auditor General’s Office are definitely the ones which the University of Tartu Hospital must take into account in its future activities and consider the recommendations made in it.»