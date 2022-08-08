Jelena Ostapenko will take part in the Tallinn Open WTA 250 tennis tournament

«I have always enjoyed playing in front of Latvian fans. Unfortunately, there are no Billie Jeane King Cup or WTA events in my home country this year. So, I have decided to participate in WTA 250 tournament in Tallinn. Looking forward to competing against the best Estonian players as well as many other good athletes, so I invite all Latvian fans to Tallinn at the end of September to enjoy high level tennis,» said Jelena Ostapenko.

At the moment, Jelena Ostapenko holds 16th place in the live WTA ranking. In 2017, she won the singles title at the French Open, becoming the first Latvian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title and the first unseeded tennis player since 1933 to reach a title win. Ostapenko’s highest position in the WTA ranking was 5th (in 2018). The total amount of Ostapenko’s prize money is ca. 11.5 million euros.