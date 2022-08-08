Jelena Ostapenko will take part in the Tallinn Open WTA 250 tennis tournament

Latvian number one Jelena Ostapenko (WTA 16) has confirmed her participation in the Tallinn Open WTA 250 tennis tournament.
«I have always enjoyed playing in front of Latvian fans. Unfortunately, there are no Billie Jeane King Cup or WTA events in my home country this year. So, I have decided to participate in WTA 250 tournament in Tallinn. Looking forward to competing against the best Estonian players as well as many other good athletes, so I invite all Latvian fans to Tallinn at the end of September to enjoy high level tennis,» said Jelena Ostapenko.
At the moment, Jelena Ostapenko holds 16th place in the live WTA ranking. In 2017, she won the singles title at the French Open, becoming the first Latvian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title and the first unseeded tennis player since 1933 to reach a title win. Ostapenko’s highest position in the WTA ranking was 5th (in 2018). The total amount of Ostapenko’s prize money is ca. 11.5 million euros.
«We are very pleased that Jelena Ostapenko has agreed to take part in the Tallinn Open tournament,» said Allar Hint, director of the Tallinn Open WTA 250 tournament. «Jelena is a world-class player, the winner of the Grand Slam tournament. She also represents the neighbouring country, which will undoubtedly create a great symbiosis and provide the Latvian public with the opportunity to visit our tournament to see the Latvian tennis star play.»
Estonian number ones Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi agreed to participate in the tournament. Jelena Malõgina (WTA 332), who won the singles at the Estonian Tennis Championship this year, also got an invitation to the tournament.
Qualifying matches will take place from 24.09 to 25.09.2022. The main round matches will be held from 26.09 to 2.10.2022:
The international tournament WTA 250 Tallinn Open will be held from 24 September to 2 October at the Forus Tennis Centre in Tondi.
