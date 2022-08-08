A resident in conflict with the municipality exposed an official’s lack of education

When entering Tiit Jõgi's name in the professional register, it turns out that he does not have a construction professional’s certificate. Tiit Jõgi directed the journalist to the municipality head for answers.
More complex decisions are reviewed collectively
The mayor admitted that Jõgi does not really have a sixth-level higher education in construction. When asked how the municipality and its residents can be sure that Jõgi's decisions are competent, the mayor answered that the more complicated cases are reviewed collectively. A few weeks after Kairi contacted Postimees and the journalist in turn contacted Haljala municipality, it became clear that the signs will be taken down and Kairi can continue her construction. How did it happen?
«As for the road signs, we went to the site again and also met with Kairi and reviewed the matter once more. Since the circumstances which existed before had now disappeared, we decided to take down the signs,» explained mayor Puusepp. The mayor was willing to explain the circumstances in more detail only off-the-record, i.e. unofficially.
As for the construction permit, which, according to the municipality, had lost its validity in the meantime, Puusepp said that Kairi submitted a complaint to the municipal government and also sent additional information, as a result of which the municipality satisfied the complaint.
«It is apparent that the incompetence and arrogance of a municipal official can cause a lot of injustice. In this case, the current mayor of Haljala, Anti Puusepp, was able to bring the parties to the negotiating table to clarify the circumstances and to critically review the actions of his predecessor Ivar Lilleberg,» Kairi summed up the affair.