A resident in conflict with the municipality exposed an official’s lack of education

However, the law stipulates that access to every property must be guaranteed through an official road or access must be provided with an easement (an easement or a burden on an immovable property that obliges the owner to allow someone else to do something on the immovable property or to use the immovable property for some purpose).

In January 2022, Kairi wanted to challenge the decision of banning traffic on the road. The municipality did not satisfy the objection and the arguments remained the same – they do not have the money to repair the road and the residents can go alternative routes. In February 2022, the new mayor of the municipality, Anti Puusepp, took over, but the dispute over the road continued.

«What began after we went to court was humiliating,» said Kairi. It should be mentioned here that Kairi's property runs along Rännaku road for more than 200 meters. Back in 2008 it was planned to build a house on the property. The project was left unfinished at the time, but it was decided to continue with it this year. «We had the opportunity to proceed with the construction. We submitted a document to the court, which states that the only access to the building under construction can be through the Rännaku road, and therefore it is essential to remove the signs,» Kairi said. This means that while it was possible to access the properties at one end of Rännaku road through the RMK forest, according to the municipality, the roadside property could only be accessed by Rännaku road.