PHOTOS ⟩ Large traffic jam of ships near Estonia’s coast

The traffic jam had actually shrunk since Saturday since as many as 24 vessels had been waiting for access to Russia according to the Marinetraffic website which reflects the movements of ships.

The traffic jam can be seen from afar. Photo: Madis Veltman

«If we should make an emergency ditching in the sea, keep in mind that the cabin will remain under water and the doors must be opened in advance. Inflate the life vests only after you have exited the aircraft, otherwise you will never make it out of the cabin. Swim diagonally backward, away from the engine and propeller of the aircraft,» were the last encouraging words of the pilot Ain before our Cessna 172R Skyhawk took off from the Aespa airstrip and flew towards the Gulf of Finland

The armada of tankers and cargo vessels anchored in Estonia’s economic zone some twenty kilometers away from the Käsmu Peninsula can be seen from afar. «There is a lot of them, the humps can be seen on the horizon,» says Ain the pilot a long time before the reporter and the photographer on the back seat can notice the vessels.