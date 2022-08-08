Krisli Melesk, who conquered K2: this is totally different from Mount Everest

A hasty organization and preparation followed. Melesk was determined to achieve sufficient physical fitness over the remaining weeks, first by practicing on her own and later by following the tips of a personal trainer. For a while, she also went to Estonia to pack her equipment and do some more training. Within a month since receiving the happy news, the adventurous woman landed in Pakistan.

Before ascending to the high mountains, they underwent advance preparation and acclimatization in the location, which was completed in the early days of July. By that moment, only two of the four climbers in their group had remained there: Melesk and Nelly Attar from Lebanon. However, the two men decided to abandon the undertaking. One suffered from health problems while the other decided to stay with the friend out of solidarity.

The long-awaited ascent to the summit began on July 18. Melesk recalled that since all the focus was on a successful performance, sometimes it was difficult even to remember the day of the month or week.