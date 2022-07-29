Russia’s black oil and fuel oil business with Saudi Arabia moves through Estonia

Secondly, since many ships no longer wanted to go to Russia, the so-called changing of ships during the voyage has probably increased. Smaller vessels bring Russian fuel oil to Sillamäe, for example, and here it is transferred to a larger ship.
In the meantime, the fuel can be stored in a shore terminal but the transfer can in principle be done between two ships standing next to each other at the quay, so that it need not reach the shore at all. Unlike some others, Aarto Eipre, the manager of the Sillamäe terminal, does not believe that this ship-to-ship transfer is actually done at sea in Estonian territorial waters without coming to the port at all: “Transfer from ship to ship at sea is prohibited.”
Compared with the good old days when the Estonian transit businessmen bought and sold Russian oil themselves and put together the entire supply chain, fuel transit business in Estonia has dried up.
Both Gert Tiivas of Liwathon and Aarto Eipre of Nord Terminals say that if Russian fuel passes through their firms (even if it is black oil going to Saudi Arabia), they do not buy or sell the fuel themselves. They essentially offer only warehousing and storage services.
Various Estonian companies may arrange some other services. Someone can help out with paperwork, someone helps with bunkering and pumping, someone arranges business with the port authorities. But compared with the big fuel business, it is all a trifle, and since Russian oil will be subject to sanctions at the end of the year, even this share of business passing through Estonia is living its final days.