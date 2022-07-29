Russia’s black oil and fuel oil business with Saudi Arabia moves through Estonia

In the same way, the Port of Tallinn does not know anything about the Russian black oil business through Estonia to Saudi Arabia. They told Postimees that ships coming from Russia need not even enter the Estonian ports; instead the fuel transfer takes place at sea. Some documents might depict the transit as moving through Estonia but the only real contact is that the ships operate in Estonian territorial waters.

“We do not sell to Saudi Arabia from our terminal,” says Gert Tiivas, manager of Liwathon located in Muuga. The terminal, which once started under the name of Pakterminal, then operated under the name of Vopak and now belongs to the Liwathon Group, is the biggest actor in Estonia’s history of transit (the key word is “history”). Having reconsidered, Tiivas later specifies that he cannot totally rule out that Russian fuel from their terminal might reach Saudi Arabia. “We are like a warehouse. We can see from the documents that the agent has set the port of Rotterdam as the destination, but we do not really know where it is moving from Rotterdam or what the final destination of the goods is,” Tiivas says.