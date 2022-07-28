New support measure of broadband internet might fail

To understand the problem of Estonia’s broadband network, one must start from 2009, when the Estonian Broadband Development Foundation was founded under the aegis of the Ministry of Economy and Communications; the foundation was tasked with building a fiber-optic cable base network covering the whole of Estonia, which would carry ultra-fast internet throughout Estonia. The ministry expected that once the 7,000-kilometer cable network is ready, telecom companies will build connections from there to the people's homes.

An ambitious goal

The 81 million euro base network is complete over a decade later but 40 percent of households still do not have access to high-speed internet. According to the National Audit Office, the ministry did not take into account at the time that communication companies had no intention to start building access network in sparsely populated areas in order to be able to sell internet services to individual households.

Since the telecom firms did nothing and families dreaming of high-speed Internet in more isolated places received their offers of tens of thousands of euros to bring the cable to them, the state began to support the construction of the access network.