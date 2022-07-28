New support measure of broadband internet might fail

The entrepreneurs are critical
Until now, the state has paid subsidies for high-speed internet directly to the network builders, who have decided at their own discretion where the new connections will be established. However, this approach has received some criticism. The critics have mainly complained that the network is being built in places where it will not be used. The State Audit Office also pointed out that only 21 percent of the households, which had received Enefit connection, started using high-speed internet.
It has also been complained that this approach favors building connections where it is the most profitable for the network developer instead of where the people need it most.
Although the support measure launched this week is also intended for network builders, the criticism has been partially accepted by now and the approach is somewhat different. Namely, this time a certain amount has been allocated for each municipality, which cannot be used elsewhere. Municipalities were also asked to map socio-economically important institutions, whose fast internet connection gives extra points in the competition.
However, telecom enterprises claim that the new support scheme will never work. Namely, in addition to the municipality-based budget, the state has amended the logic of the distribution of support. Network developers are now required to bear 30 percent of the cost of the project themselves. The state is also ready to compensate a maximum cost of 3,000 euros per address.