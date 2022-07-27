Tallinn promises to end cropping green areas

An example of excellent landscaping is the newly opened Kalaranna promenade. “We do not allow just any vegetation to grow on the promenade. Special meadow plants were planted there, which have been maintained accordingly. And if we want all that to live, these areas must be maintained in the future. Ultimately this is a more complicated matter than mowing or not mowing, but in any case we plan to reduce the overall amount of mowing in those areas where it doesn't disturb people. We also intend to improve the quality of the green areas; that means to diversify the selection of plants there,” the deputy mayor promised.

According to Tarmo Sulg, head of the Urban Environment and Public Works Department, there is currently a clash of different schools of thought and cultures. “The city district heads keep telling at the meetings how residents complain whenever a slightly longer tuft of grass is standing somewhere and demand that someone must come and mow it. Now is the right time to make some changes and we will go along with them,” Sulg said.