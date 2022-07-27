Tallinn promises to end cropping green areas

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that the mowing of green areas has been reduced during the driest period this summer. “Secondly, the new road maintenance tenders which we announced a couple of weeks ago include the option of changing the frequency of mowing, especially in the city center. According to the plan, once these tenders have been completed the city will begin to review, district by district, which areas could be mowed less frequently and in which areas the current level of maintenance must be maintained,” Svet told Postimees.
Svet added that the people could generally understand on their own why the grass is mowed more frequently in some places. “For example, it the people are used to walk their dogs all the time in some areas or children play ball on the lawn, this is probably a reason to mow more often so that these places could be used comfortably. But if there is no direct need for low grass, we shall consider whether it is necessary to mow so frequently in the future,” the deputy mayor explained.
According to Svet, the city authorities are also thinking about adding some plants to the lawn which would improve the overall picture. “When we talk about biodiversity, it means more than simply stopping mowing or mowing less frequently. This also means that certain cultures should be added there and maintained,” Svet said.