New government was hit by its first staff problem

Postimees asked the leader of the Social Democrats, Läänemets, whether Peterson could continue in office. “Yes, of course he can. Obviously, some things were forgotten when this best practice was compiled. After all, this is a representative of the social partners. Until now, he has represented the people of Estonia – everyone who goes to work – so that their rights would be guaranteed.”

Some things are not provided for when writing the best practice, and this needs to be corrected, according to him. “The social partners must be included in a reasonable way,” said Läänemets and emphasized that the problem is not Peterson, but the best practice. “What kind of lobby work can Peep Peterson do; what is he doing in the government. He is standing for the people of Estonia to have a better salary? Or that the working conditions are as required by the law? There is essentially no problem there. It would be if we were dealing with a manager of a company, which is essentially regulated by the best practice. For example, if the manager of a pharmaceutical company becomes a minister. But representing and protecting the people is the interests of the state.”