New government was hit by its first staff problem

Among other things, the best practice stipulates that for example, trade unions can be lobbyists – accordingly Peterson, the head of the Trade Unions Confederation, should also qualify as one. An official who worked as a lobbyist immediately before taking office should, according to the instructions, refrain for one year from actions and decisions related to the previously represented lobbyist or his representative during the year. Therefore Peterson should recuse himself as minister from decisions that affect trade unions.
The minister of labor should recuse himself from decisions concerning labor market
The wording of the best practice of relations with lobbyists established by the government is such that if Peterson, the former head of the Trade Union Confederation, does not withdraw from decisions concerning the labor market, he would be in violation of the practice, Olari Koppel, director of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, told Postimees.
He added: “Peterson should also closely monitor the provisions of the anti-corruption law in order to avoid possible conflict of interest situations in his work.”
At the same time, Koppel recognized that the core of the lobbyists' activities is primarily the transparency of their activities, and the biggest damage to the democratic society is done by decisions made under the pressure of unknown figures behind the scenes. On the other hand, Peterson's background is well known.