Stressful times in the real estate market; builders between the rock and a hard place

Smaller glass surfaces provide significant energy savings in both cooling in summer and heating in winter. Thanks to the green solutions, we received the highest international certificate LEED Platinium for this high-rise building, which is issued by analyzing, for example, the building's water use efficiency, energy efficiency, and the quality of materials and the indoor environment. Today, these are increasingly important criteria for tenants when choosing where to set up their office.
So there is still plenty of market for new office space even in the changed situation.
In June, Capital Mill bought Rappel, the largest shopping center in Rapla county, and the Ahtme Maxima supermarket from Fausto Capital. By which criteria do you choose what to buy or build?
First we view whether the building matches our strategy. Commercial real estate, especially supermarket buildings, is one of our main directions. For example, our portfolio includes several Maxima store buildings, and we manage and maintain two of their large logistics centers in Lithuania. We also have several Rimi, Selver and Coop store buildings in our portfolio.
On the other hand, we do not currently deal with large shopping centers. Supermarkets, whose buildings usually only house a grocery and flower shop and maybe also a pharmacy, for example, survived very nicely during the pandemic.
Of course, before starting development or buying an already functioning building, we thoroughly analyze its yield and risk level.
Capital Mill OÜ
Founded in 2006.
Major owners are Igor Mölder and Marko Kull.
Sales revenue in 2020 nearly 4 million euros and in 2021 4.6 million euros.
Profit 1.37 million euros in 2020 and 3.5 million euros in 2021.
Number of employees 16