Stressful times in the real estate market; builders between the rock and a hard place

I like the Tallinn and Vilnius option better, because office buildings are primarily designed for comfortable work and people are probably more comfortable if the offices, government institutions and well-established infrastructure are located as close to each other as possible.

At the same time, I see the biggest potential in the Latvian market right now, because the market has to catch up some of the lag.

How did the pandemic and the accompanying movement of workers to home offices affect investing in commercial real estate?

The offices became deserted indeed but it has not affected our plans much in the long run. There is a lot of market for new environmentally friendly office buildings due to the energy crisis. Here, the emphasis is on green solutions, which help to significantly save on utility costs. For example, the analysis performed by the anchor tenant of the Skyon house we developed revealed that the savings after moving into this house was 34 percent for heating and 75 percent for electricity per square meter. At current energy prices, this is a big benefit.