HIMARS extends Estonia’s striking power to enemy’s territory

HIMARS systems can be expected to become targets for the adversary during a possible military conflict. Salm stated that the security of HIMARS operations and the tactics of their use must be arranged in such a way that the systems would be difficult to detect. The systems are specifically designed so that they can change position quickly.
HIMARS make air defense even more urgent
Strategic communication expert, Colonel Peeter Tali
Long-range multiple rocket launchers and anti-ship missiles will, of course, pose a headache for the Russian General Staff, which is fine with us, but these weapons systems automatically become high-value targets for the enemy. As a result, the organization of air defense, meaning the acquisition of medium-range air defense and developing missile defense capabilities, is becoming an even more urgent issue.
Given that a conventional war is going on in Europe, all investments in the new military resources which fill the gaps in our independent defense capabilities are not only useful but urgently necessary.
No weapons manufacturer is able to compete with the US HIMARS program because the Pentagon meets half of the cost of these high-tech weapons. In security policy sense it is important to purchase this high-tech weapon system from the United States, the most powerful allied nation of NATO.
Despite the small number of weapons systems and the use of rockets with initially a relatively moderate range, HIMARS strikes have already alleviated the situation of the fighting Ukrainian units. The Ukrainians have skillfully and effectively destroyed Russian headquarters, logistics centers, ammunition and fuel depots, units’ staging areas and artillery positions. It has reduced the activity of the Russian artillery and has slowed down the attacking units.