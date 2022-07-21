HIMARS extends Estonia’s striking power to enemy’s territory

“This is the reason why we buy HIMARS. Commander of the Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Martin Herem, has described in his military advice that this is exactly the effect he recommends to achieve in order to strengthen the Defense Forces. If we can influence the adversary in his own territory, it will create an operational dilemma for him,” said Kusti Salm, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense.

With the presence of HIMARS, attacking Estonia will become much more expensive for Russia than it presently is and will force its military to restructure its command and supply routes. Russia has to find alternative ways to attack Estonia, and it becomes more difficult. “It is our assumption that this should force the opponent to change their actions and thus discourage them,” Salm said.

The sale of HIMARS rocket systems to Estonia still needs to be approved by the US Congress. Last week, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency gave the green light to the deal and forwarded the corresponding request to the Congress. According to Salm, the decision of the Congress can be expected in the coming months.