Startup market has cooled down significantly

The value of Stripe, previously rated at $ 95 billion by private investors, decreased to $ 74 billion. Among the US startups, Stripe is the second most valuable after Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.

The fintech companies’ market bubble, which emerged during the corona pandemic, is now breaking up in all directions and on all continents, both regarding funding and the value (valuation) of the enterprises.

According to a recent report by the analytical firm CB-Insight, venture capital funding for startups decreased by 23 percent to $ 108.5 billion in the second quarter, almost the largest fall in investments of the decade. In both the US and Asia, venture capital investments in startups decreased by a quarter; the drop in Europe was surprisingly smaller – 13 percent, to $ 22.7 billion (euros).

Due to the declining and more conservative financing, the emergence of new unicorns has slowed down, which fell 43 percent in the second quarter to 85 new unicorns. Second quarter of last year saw the emergence of 148 new unicorns, the largest number of all time.

As of June 30, there are 1,170 unicorns in the world, two of them from Estonia – Bolt and Veriff, a developer of identification technology, which are worth $ 8.4 and $ 1.5 billion, respectively.