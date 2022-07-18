Estonia gets HIMARS multiple rocket launchers

Former Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (RE) explained that negotiations with the Americans over the rocket launchers have been going on for some time and the USA is now offering Estonia the opportunity. But this does not mean that the precise cost and the contract are already decided.

“The USA is the party offering today the opportunity to buy them in this quantity but Estonia has not yet decided the volume of the purchase,” Laanet explained. The contract will be prepared in the near future, he said. “Its content will be the next step. But the most important aspect is that the three Baltic states will obtain the same capability,” he believes.