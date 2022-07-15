Isamaa surprised with its ministers

The two new ministers of Isamaa – Kristjan Järvan and Lea Danilson-Järg – were a certain surprise. This choice shows the influence on the party of Parvel Pruunsild, the major sponsor of Isamaa. Järvan is best known to the public as the promoter of the voluntary II pillar pension scheme and Danilson-Järg as an enthusiast of population issues. Both spheres (and especially population problems) are very important for Pruunsild.

No time for learning

The largest question mark concerning the two newcomers is that neither has experience of governing a large organization and a government which is meant to work for only eight months cannot grant them much time for learning or settling in. Järvan and Danilson-Järg must be able to perform since day one.

The Social Democrats surprised with their choice of ministers to a lesser extent. It is known that they were seeking a non-politician woman with business background for the post of the minister of economic affairs. As we could see, they had no success. Obviously, it is not easy to offer someone a job for only eight months. Who wants to risk with her career for the sake of a brief ministerial position? Now it is Riina Sikkut who will become the minister of economic affairs. This is somewhat unexpected – Sikkut herself admitted as much –, because she has been mostly related to health care issues and all forecasters offered her the position of the minister of health and labor. On the other hand, she is a professional and experienced politician who can also deal with economic problems.