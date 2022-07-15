Isamaa surprised with its ministers

- Isamaa’s choice of ministers hints of the influence of the mayor donor Parvel Pruunsild.
- It is not easy to offer someone a job for eight months.
- The rise of Social Democratic candidates to ministerial posts is a somewhat predictable promotion.
Three out five ministerial candidates of Isamaa were predictable. Urmas Reinsalu, Tõnis Lukas and Riina Solman have all been ministers before. If any intrigue could be found here, it would concern Reinsalu, because his replacement member in the Riigikogu will be one of the leading figures of the Right-wingers, Siim Kiisler. This is something Helir-Valdor Seeder would have preferred to avoid but since Kiisler is the replacement member of several well-known Isamaa members, the party leaders must have decided that there was no way out but to let the political rival into the parliament.