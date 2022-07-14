Soviet monument in Rakvere was removed; human remains will be reburied

“The final resting place of the dead should be in the cemetery, and this is why we appealed to the war graves commission,” said Rakvere Deputy Mayor Neeme-Jaak Paap (Isamaa). “I am glad that due to this, Rakvere’s urban space will get rid of an ideological monument.”
“Reburying those who died in war in the cemetery is customary and it has been done in Estonia before. Over the past few decades, thousands of remains of those who fell on both sides in the Second World War – both German and Red Army – have been reburied," said Hellar Lill, Director of the War Museum. The reburial of the remains is organized with dignity and in accordance with relevant customs.
The remains of 16 coffins had been excavated by yesterday afternoon but many coffins contain several skeletons.
“The monument itself is only a grave marker and these were erected for ideological reasons,” Lill said. “According to various data, 50-80 people who were brought here from other locations are buried in the Rakvere common grave."
The monument itself posed a surprise
According to Lill, the work began on Wednesday morning. “Pastor Tauno Toompuu held a prayer for the deceased so that they may find peace in the new burial place,” he mentioned. “No special security measures were taken. Of course, the police are aware of our activities and are monitoring the situation.”