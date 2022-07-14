Soviet monument in Rakvere was removed; human remains will be reburied

The red era monument itself was a bit of a surprise for military historians. “We thought that it consisted of marble blocks but this material was only a facade,” explained Lill. “The core of the structure was actually concrete, poor quality concrete. The details of the monument are already in the possession of the war museum, and we will put them out as exhibits someday to preserve them for history.”

Six people are involved in the excavation of the common grave, guided by an experienced historian, Arnold Unt, archaeologist of the War Museum, who has excavated dozens of war graves. “There is nothing different here than in the earlier cases,” he said. “With the help of an excavator we peel off the top soil, then the outlines of the common grave become visible. We keep digging with shovels until we reach the coffins or skeletons – we do not know how the dead were buried here. Then we clean out the skeletons and prepare them for reburial.”