A family lost its home to whirlwind in ten minutes: We are all shocked

Heidi, whose mother, father and grandmother lost her home in Paali village on Tuesday evening, had been living there for over 35 years. According to her, the whirlwind was so thorough that the house is at present completely uninhabitable.
“Trees have been broken off at their roots and scattered all over the yard. The roof of the house is gone, the auxiliary buildings are basically leveled: here were a byre and a barn; one shed was carried away... The worst thing is that since there is no roof and it is raining, the entire house is soaked,” Heidi said, adding that one room is completely open to the sky.
Although, according to her, the house is in a good location – on a hill, protected by another hill and a forest – it seemed to her that the storm came from the other side, heading from Tartu towards Võru.
She said that they had had no idea that Tuesday’s weather could be that bad. At first there it was some thunder and rain, but the storm arrived very suddenly. “It all started at half past four. It was instantaneous, it lasted ten minutes and that was all ... “
When asked where Heidi's parents and grandmother would go, she said that her mother and father would live with her for a while, but her 93-year-old grandmother stays with her second son.