A family lost its home to whirlwind in ten minutes: We are all shocked

“We are all shocked here. In fact, it is good that they survived at all ... Pieces of Eternit and boards were stuck so deep in the ground outside that if someone had been hit with them, it would have been horrible. Fortunately, they were all inside in the kitchen.”

Heidi and her family have not yet been in contact with the municipal administration or other institutions since they are trying to manage on their own at first. “Since our parents have five daughters, we are trying to cover the roof with tarpaulin on our own and with the relatives’ help to keep the house from getting soaked up and then we shall see what to do next. We could not even get to the house at first because there were many broken trees here. But we can do it. There is a lot of cleaning up to do.”

A spokesman for the Rescue Board Southern region alert center said that the whirlwind of Tartu County mainly hit Kambja and was moving towards Võru. “It was like a straight line from here to there.”