Hazardous fertilizers stockpiled in Muuga due to sanctions against Russia

The sanctions concern both the owner of the Muuga terminal, DBT, and the owner of the fertilizer, the Russian chemical giant Acron; more precisely speaking, the fertilizer located in Muuga is owned by a Swiss subsidiary of Acron. Referring to the sanctions, DBT's representative told Postimees: “We cannot comment on the matter.”
The problem is not even the amount of fertilizer, but the fact that the fertilizer is stored in the terminal – the longer ammonium nitrate stays in one place, the greater the risks become. The Rescue Board also refers to the storage time rather than the amount. Ingrid Teinemaa, head of the technical department of the Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision Agency (TTJA), adds: “In the case of ammonium nitrate, its storage conditions are more important than the quantity.”
It would be pointless to discuss all the chemical and physical details of what happens to ammonium nitrate when it is left standing, but in practice this means that there are very strict rules for storage: how high the pile can be, how many bags of fertilizer can be piled on top of each other, how long it can stay in one place, what are the humidity level and temperature, how and when to check it. If ammonium nitrate has been left in one place for more than half a year, an additional detonation check must be carried out.