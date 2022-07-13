Hazardous fertilizers stockpiled in Muuga due to sanctions against Russia

Accidents are frequent

Minor accidents and explosions involving fertilizers happen around the world every year. It is well known that fertilizers are also a convenient means for terrorists to make improvised bombs. However, major disasters do happen from time to time. The most recent disaster two years ago involved the explosion of 2,700 tons of abandoned ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The result was more than 200 dead and 7,000 injured. In 2001, 300 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up near Toulouse in France – 30 people died, ten percent of the city's population had to be evacuated.

Two weeks ago, a crisis meeting was held between the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the responsible authorities on the subject of the fertilizers held in Muuga. No solution has been found yet. One of the participants, while praising the understanding of the TTJA and the Rescue Board, adds that he was surprised by the ignorance of the ministry officials: “They asked – but what can happen if the fertilizer is left in one pile?”