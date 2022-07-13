Veil of secrecy over the millions granted to Russian schools of Tallinn to learn Estonian

On June 20, the Ministry of Education and Research (HTM) officially informed the Tallinn Board of Education that the ministry is terminating the contract with the three schools. According to the agreement, the three Russian-language schools in Tallinn received 750,000 euros per year for the development of teaching methods in Estonian and also for monitoring. As a result, upper secondary school graduates had to reach the C1 level of the Estonian language skills. However, according to the ministry, the methodologies have not been created and they have not been scientifically monitored either.

On June 16, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (RE) told the Riigikogu that the ministry has dealt with this issue. “We have looked into these contracts and we have also looked very closely at how these contracts have been fulfilled, because there are very serious problems with it. The allocated money has been used to buy things that were not related to learning the Estonian language, and to hire people who are extremely difficult to associate with the subject of teaching Estonian,” said Kersna. She has also twice discussed this issue the Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart (KE).