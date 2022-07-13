Veil of secrecy over the millions granted to Russian schools of Tallinn to learn Estonian

“Piloting requires the completion of a study and a report. Tallinn has not provided the HTM with materials proving the implementation of monitoring, and in the absence of monitoring, we do not know whether, which activities and to what extent have improved the quality of language learning and why less than half of the pupils have reached the expected level. Therefore, we cannot see the connections between the activities, the costs and the results.”
The HTM admitted that it is now too late to begin monitoring because almost four years have already passed since the start of the pilot project. The HTM has reached the conclusion that the pilot project does not fulfill its purpose and will give up its further funding. “We are asking the city of Tallinn to return the unused part of the grant for 2021, the amount of which is around 11,000 euros. The HTM will not sign new contracts for the period of 2022 and 2023.”
Kõlvart sees the situation differently
The mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart (KE), said in the program “Otse Postimehest” that in his opinion this project was very successful, because it did what the ministry should have done.
He stated that an upper secondary school graduate must reach C1 language skills level, but added that the Estonian exam system is structured incorrectly, since a graduate can take the B2 language test. “And now three schools took the initiative to create a pilot project and to build up a system which corresponds to real life. They turned to the universities and no one has helped,” described Kõlvart. He added that these three schools had taken the initiative: “Yes, they hired so many teachers and yes, they created their own system. But results are apparent in each of the schools.”
According to Kõlvart, the language skills and language command level had improved, and it could be even higher if someone was able to address these schools. He added that the funding will be terminated but the ministry does not offer any other solution.
“I cannot understand this logic, but what I perceive is that such political moves do not bring solutions, but cause a lot of additional problems to schools, including Estonian schools.”