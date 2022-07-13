Kaja Kallas’ Viljandi interim government adopts the structure known from the cabinet of Jüri Ratas

Sutt had felt comfortable in his field. “It was definitely a superb portfolio and I have never had such a good overview and understanding of how many fine companies there are in Estonia, how well we can understand the world. Our tourism was able to manage despite all the difficulties.”
Different opinions of the cost of the agreement
The final version of the Reform Party, Isamaa and SDE coalition agreement should be completed in the near future, but it is certain that the future government will implement the electricity market reform, adopt amendments to the family benefits act, start the transition to Estonian-language education and strengthen Estonia’s security. But all this adds millions of fixed costs to the state budget.
According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, additional income is expected to be earned from the sale of the CO2 quota and the surplus of tax receipts. According to her, the taxes would not be raised. “As far as protecting the taxpayer’s wallet goes we of the Reform Party are quite alone; everyone else wants to spend. In the end, it comes from the wallets of all of us, we have therefore tried to keep these costs as controlled as possible so that we need not pay a high price for it,” Kallas said.
But how high is the cost of the coalition agreement? As the agreement is still being finished, politicians give radically different estimates.
For example, according to the Minister of Finance Pentus-Rosimannus, the coalition agreement means an additional cost of EUR 270 million for the state budget, while former minister of public administration Jaak Aab (KE) considers the cost three to four times higher, or nearly a billion euros. According to Aab, the agreement underestimates some costs.