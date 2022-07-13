Kaja Kallas’ Viljandi interim government adopts the structure known from the cabinet of Jüri Ratas

Seeder still does not want a minister’s post

Isamaa will take in the government the portfolios of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Education and Research, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology and the Minister of Public Administration. The parties also agreed that Isamaa will have the positions of the first Vice-President of the Riigikogu and the chairmen of the European Union affairs Committee, the Finance Committee and the Rural Affairs Committee.

Isamaa Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that the distribution of ministerial positions is well balanced: everyone received influential portfolios which also match their profile.

“No one should feel abandoned and offended. I do find that this distribution has succeeded as a complete solution. We got some of what we wanted, and some others were agreed upon as a compromise. If we had a completely free choice, we would have chosen somewhat different options,” Seeder said.

The ministerial candidates of Isamaa and the Social Democrats will be announced on Thursday. However, one thing is certain: Helir-Valdor Seeder, Chairman of Isamaa, will not become a minister and will continue as Vice-President of the Riigikogu.