New ruling coalition leaves a financial time bomb for future governments

Speaking about meeting the expenses over the next eight months, Riina Sikkut (SDE) said that the energy benefits will come largely from the quota income and other expenses will be covered from increased tax revenues. “Almost one hundred million is also available in the government reserve for this year, and now the question is whether the increased defense spending will be viewed as an investment at the expense of loans.” When asked about what will happen in the following years and how the future governments will handle the obligations taken on today, Sikkut admitted that no fundamental changes in the tax system were planned for the eight months of the new government and there had been no discussions on it. “We all understand that this is an election issue and these decisions will be made after the next election."