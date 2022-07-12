New ruling coalition leaves a financial time bomb for future governments

Why is the children’s benefit paid until the child’s 24th year?
Helir-Valdor Seeder, Chairman of Isamaa, sent a letter to his party comrades the day before yesterday emphasizing that the three political parties (Isamaa, Social Democratic Party and Reform Party) have reached the agreement. Among other things they agreed on child benefits and family allowances.
From 2023, child allowances will rise to 80 euros, benefits for families with three or more children to 600 euros, and for families with seven or more children to 800 euros. “The family benefits will be paid until the child turns 24, and they will be indexed from 2024,” he added. But why then is it paid until the age of 24?
Priit Sibul, Secretary General of Isamaa, explained to Postimees that if there are several children in the family and one of them becomes of age and goes to the university, the family's expenses will increase rather than decrease. “This is the reason for supporting families during studies at the university,” Sibul said. Sibul cited his acquaintances as an example of a case where two children had grown up, two smaller ones stayed at home and one went on to study in the university. “But it was necessary to rent an additional apartment,” Sibul explained. “The costs went up while the family support disappeared altogether,” he said.