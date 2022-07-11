The whale and walrus lost in the Baltic Sea face a sad end

Jüssi said that the Baltic Sea is a sort of «place behind the corner» since the entrance of the sea is located towards the west rather than north. When traveling along the coast, they reach Denmark with its straits and the brackish water typical of the Baltic. «This is a sign for many animals that they are traveling in an abnormal direction. But if some of them dare enter the unknown waters they will be trapped: the northbound route will not lead them back to the Arctic Ocean but the dead ends of the Baltic Sea.»

Jüssi estimates that this trap could prove fatal to many animals because their instincts would not allow them to undertake the thousand-kilometer return voyage to the Danish straits. They will wander along the Baltic coast until their strength gives up or they end up in fishing nets.

«Many exotic dolphins or whales have been eventually caught in fishing nets or lost their lives through collisions in shipping lanes with frequent traffic,» Jüssi said and added that some animals may have returned to the ocean but one cannot be certain of that.