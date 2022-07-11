The whale and walrus lost in the Baltic Sea face a sad end

Can we speculate that more different species will be seen in the Baltic Sea in the future? «It is mostly an accident, I believe. There can be no regularity in that. Nor is the Baltic Sea suitable for them to live in. If they come here and cannot get out quickly, they will not survive long. The environment is not suitable for them,» Georg Martin explained.
Marine biologist Jonne Kotta also said that walruses do not like the Baltic Sea because the water is too warm and there is no suitable food here – large crabs, scallops, octopus or squid.
«If you happen to see a walrus on the beach, you certainly should not go near it, but instead immediately report it to the Rescue Board or the Environmental Board. A disturbed walrus is very dangerous for humans, because of its mass if nothing else. The animal can weigh up to two tons,» Kotta warned.
Kotta also added that, unlike the walrus, humpback whales have been encountered in the Baltic Sea before, but these are rare cases. «However, a humpback whale has been caught in Estonia, and one specimen caught in Saaremaa even ended up in the collection of the St. Petersburg Academy of Sciences, where it can still be viewed.»