PHOTOS ⟩ The cog of Lootsi Street was lifted at second attempt

«At present the second section from the bow was lifted onto the trailer. Today we hope to retrieve and remove the bow section as well. The two aft sections still need to be dug out a bit and secured with jigs for transport. If everything goes well, the last two pieces will reach the Seaplane Harbor by sunrise on Saturday,» Dresen said.

He added that once the sections have arrived at the Seaplane Harbor, they must be moved as close as possible to each other and a suitable frame must be built for them. The cuts in the future exhibit probably would not be disguised. «They can also tell the story of the ship. We shall try to fit the sections as tightly against each other as possible, but the cuts will still be visible. The cog found in the Tivoli location also shows the damage caused by the excavator’s bucket; we did not start to restore that piece,» Dresen said.